Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Down 93.0% in January

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

