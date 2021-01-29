Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 534.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.53. 16,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

HENKY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

