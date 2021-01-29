Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend payment by 56.9% over the last three years.

Shares of HFWA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.60. 230,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

