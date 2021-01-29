Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 230,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,577.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

