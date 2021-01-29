Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00015443 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $24.68 million and $1.42 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00262983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033664 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

