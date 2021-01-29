Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Trading Down 5.4%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares were down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.36. Approximately 1,109,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,086,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

