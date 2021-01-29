HeroNode (HER) Reaches Market Cap of $105,653.84

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroNode has a market cap of $105,653.84 and $69.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00838181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.28 or 0.04092226 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017521 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 coins. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

