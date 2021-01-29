Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.72

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.72 and traded as high as $13.00. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 24,791 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

The company has a market cap of C$458.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.72.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$137.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

