Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

HSKA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of HSKA opened at $173.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. Heska has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $178.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.34.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, analysts predict that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $616,935.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,499,737. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heska by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.