Hess Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HES. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

NYSE HES opened at $55.90 on Friday. Hess has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.