Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2,198.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 122,875 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,273 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 16.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

