Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Reduced by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 213,039 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hess by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hess by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Hess by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

Shares of HES stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

