HEX (HEX) Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. HEX has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $5.33 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEX has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00084406 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003534 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012787 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

