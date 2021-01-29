Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $771.00

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 64.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $680,346.93 and approximately $771.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 158.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.62 or 0.00860985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.92 or 0.04194374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

