Hill-Rom (HRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hill-Rom to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

