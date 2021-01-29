Hiscox’s (HCXLF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HCXLF remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Friday. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

