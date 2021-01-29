Hive Tops One Day Volume of $7.40 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $57.05 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000119 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000221 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 415,240,534 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official website is hive.io

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

