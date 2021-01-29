HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.18% of HMS worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HMS by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 961,701 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HMS by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in HMS by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HMS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMSY shares. William Blair lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

