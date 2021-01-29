HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.02

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 65881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Get HMS alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HMS by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,189 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in HMS by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 961,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in HMS by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 322,201 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in HMS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 995,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.