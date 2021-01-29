Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Trading Up 22.7%

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI)’s share price was up 22.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 471,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 124,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09.

About Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI)

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

