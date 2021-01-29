HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) (ETR:HOC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) (ETR:HOC)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €1.88 ($2.21) and last traded at €1.90 ($2.24). 22,655 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.93 ($2.26).

The firm has a market cap of $115.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €1.63.

About HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) (ETR:HOC)

HolidayCheck Group AG engages in the transaction-based online business in the fields of travel and weather in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland. It operates a range of hotel rating and holiday booking portals, which offer package tours, cruise, hotels, and rental car booking services; and WeerOnline.nl, an advertising based weather portal.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.