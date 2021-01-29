Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $311.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.10, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day moving average is $141.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

