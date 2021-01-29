Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Position Cut by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,289 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.29% of Holly Energy Partners worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 71,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,968.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

HEP traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

