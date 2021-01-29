Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,752 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 370,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 387,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

