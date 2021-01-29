Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Hologic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,172. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hologic by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

