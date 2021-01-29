Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hologic traded as high as $81.87 and last traded at $80.08, with a volume of 51464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.78.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Hologic by 776.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

