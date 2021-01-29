Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) Shares Down 10.4%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) dropped 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 14,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 3,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04.

About Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD)

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bistro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bistro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.