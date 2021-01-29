Home REIT Ltd (HOME.L) (LON:HOME) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home REIT Ltd (HOME.L) (LON:HOME) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $107.00. Home REIT Ltd (HOME.L) shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 361,733 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.54.

About Home REIT Ltd (HOME.L) (LON:HOME)

Home Retail Group Limited, formerly Home Retail Group plc, is a general merchandise retailer. The Company’s segments include Argos and Financial Services. Argos is a multi-channel retailer, which sells products through approximately 845 stores, Website and mobile applications. Argos is supported by an in-house financial services offer, which provides a range of credit products for the Company’s customers.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Home REIT Ltd (HOME.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home REIT Ltd (HOME.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.