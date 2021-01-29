Homeros Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.11 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $51.36 million and $8.11 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00116879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00062071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00241586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,930.20 or 0.82787765 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

