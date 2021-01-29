HomeStreet, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in HomeStreet by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in HomeStreet by 405.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $129,991 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

