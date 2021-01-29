HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a market cap of $793.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at about $447,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $129,991. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.