HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $357.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $125,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,377.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.