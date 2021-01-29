HOMIHELP (HOMI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $47,087.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $47,087.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00005281 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00259360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033672 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

