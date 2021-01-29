Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $563.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Homology Medicines news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,025,500 shares of company stock worth $12,836,800. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 18.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.