Honest (HNST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3,351.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $704,256.08 and approximately $3,351.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00048026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00121674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00257271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00063468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033387 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

