Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.60-8.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.60-8.00 EPS.

Shares of HON traded down $6.38 on Friday, reaching $196.46. 102,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.51. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $564,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

