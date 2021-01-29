Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s current price.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

