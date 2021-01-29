Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Trading Down 5.8%

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 587,785 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 190,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

HRZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

