Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) Shares Down 2.3%

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.85. Approximately 549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.57.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.76 million.

