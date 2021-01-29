Horizons Enhanced Income Gold Producers ETF Common (HEP.TO) (TSE:HEP) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Horizons Enhanced Income Gold Producers ETF Common (HEP.TO) (TSE:HEP) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.32 and last traded at C$30.85. Approximately 8,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 18,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.22.

