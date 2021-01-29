Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Trading Down 26% Following Insider Selling

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price fell 26% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.28. 6,019,369 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 2,872,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Specifically, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,960.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative net margin of 470.67% and a negative return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

