Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.75

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.43. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 59,329 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Get Houston Wire & Cable alerts:

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Houston Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.