Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 7.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.