HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 113,352 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.14% of HP worth $43,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

HPQ traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 201,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,583. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

