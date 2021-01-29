HRsoft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSTM) Short Interest Up 460.0% in January

HRsoft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSTM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS WSTM opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26. HRsoft has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.49.

Get HRsoft alerts:

HRsoft Company Profile

HRsoft, Inc provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for HRsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HRsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.