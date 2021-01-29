HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.13

HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and traded as low as $10.70. HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 294,199 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £78.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) news, insider Alan Peterson purchased 1,842,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £184,248.30 ($240,721.58).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

