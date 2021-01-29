Htc Corporation (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Htc Corporation (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HTCXF remained flat at $$1.22 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. HTC has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter.

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others.

