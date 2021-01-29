HTMLCOIN Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $38,759.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,348.00 or 1.00838308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.99 or 0.00876873 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00307124 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00194952 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002356 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002133 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00030598 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 86.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

