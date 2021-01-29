HTMLCOIN Trading Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $40,163.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,433.42 or 1.00194283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021591 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.02 or 0.00663848 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00285115 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00160693 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001906 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00030924 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003144 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.