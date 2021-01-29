Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Huaneng Power International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HNP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.52. 11,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,762. Huaneng Power International has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.